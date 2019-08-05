OnePlus 7 Pro gets Android Q Developer Preview 4

Roughly two weeks after seeding the Android Q Developer Preview 3(DP3) for its OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus is now in the process of pushing out Android Q DP4 to the device.
Before we go further, it’s important to note that OnePlus did not publicly announce the release. Instead, numerous reports of the OnePlus 7 Pro getting Android Q DP4 update surfaced from a thread on the official OnePlus forum.
Let’s get to the update itself. While the DP4 changelog remains vague about the changes, anecdotal evidence from users who updated their OnePlus 7 Pro claimed noticeable improvements in gestures and animations.
Furthermore, Android Police said that the DP4 build added Digital Wellbeing, a revised OnePlus camera app that has Focus Tracking and “super macro,” a more flexible Zen Mode, and at least a couple of UI tweaks. Besides, the Android Auto app disappeared after the update.
Android Police also pointed out that users may sideload the new apps from the DP4 build to their stable OxygenOS versions to obtain new features before official releases. The outlet provided links for the new OnePlus camera app and the new Zen Mode app for people to try.
However, for owners with the OnePlus 7, 6 and 6T, it seems that they will have to wait longer for Android Q DP4 to arrive at their doorsteps.
Source: OnePlus forums Via: Android Police
