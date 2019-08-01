News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry commits to BB10 beyond 2019, but Twitter drops support

Aug 1, 2019

1:19 PM EDT

0 comments

blackberry logo

BlackBerry has confirmed that it will support BB10 and BBOS devices for at least the rest of the year.

In a press release, the company promised to provide “critical infrastructure and services for BB10 as well as network access for BBOS device beyond the end of 2019.”

This means BlackBerry device owners can expect support until at least the beginning of 2020, although it’s unclear how much longer the company’s commitment will extend beyond that.

However, BlackBerry confirmed that support for two services is being dropped as of August 1st.

Most notably, users will no longer be able to use or download the BBOS and BB10 Twitter apps. Instead, they’ll have to access Twitter through their devices’ mobile browser or use other social media platforms like Facebook.

According to BlackBerry, Twitter support is being dropped because the microblogging company is “shutting down services that enable [the BBOS and BB10] apps to function.”

Additionally, BlackBerry notes the third-party cloud service that supports BlackBerry Assistant’s “Full Assistance” functionality will also be turned off. The company says the third-party provider chose not to renew its partnership with BlackBerry.

As a result, BlackBerry Assistant “will continue to be available, albeit in a more limited function,” says BlackBerry. In other words, BlackBerry says users “will still be able to make calls, open apps, play music and search their device,” although more advanced voice assistant features will no longer be available.

Source: BlackBerry

Related Articles

News

Jul 29, 2019

12:25 PM EDT

TikTok owner ByteDance confirms it will release a new smartphone

News

Feb 28, 2018

10:03 AM EDT

BlackBerry World will no longer support paid apps after March 31st, 2018

News

Jul 11, 2019

6:44 PM EDT

Leaked screen protector suggests the Huawei Mate 30 Pro might have a waterfall display

News

Jul 11, 2019

4:57 PM EDT

Fido offering 3GB add-on for $10 to some customers

Comments