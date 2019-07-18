Leaked Android Q build features Google Translate in ‘Recents’ screen

Google Translate might be coming to the ‘Recents’ view in Android Q.
In a leaked build of Android Q, not available to those on the current public Beta 5, is a feature that brings Google Translate to the recently opened apps screen. 9to5Google originally spotted this new feature.
After launching the Recents screen (that’s launched by tapping the ‘Overview’ button if you’re not using gesture-based navigation), if there’s an app opened to a page that contains text in a different language, a Google Translate button will appear at the bottom of the page. After tapping on the button, a Google Translate window will open with the original text at the top and with translated text at the bottom.
Reportedly the feature uses optical character recognition (OCR) to identify the text. Meaning it works for text that the user can’t highlight and copy to Google Translate themselves.
This version of Android Q came with a newer version of the Pixel Launcher. According to 9to5Google’s Dylan Roussel who took a look at the Pixel Launcher APK, this is part of the app’s “proactive suggestion” feature. Since it’s connected to the Pixel Launcher, this feature is a Pixel exclusive, at least for now.
It’s possible that Google will bring this feature to Android Q Beta 6. However, it’s also plausible that the company is only testing out this functionality and will not include it in any public version of Android Q. Only time will tell.
Source: 9to5Google
