Medicine Hat, Alberta will now be able to get Freedom Mobile phone plans

Residents in Medicine Hat, Alberta will now be able to get the Big Gig phone plans from Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile.
Paul McAleese, president of wireless at Shaw, said that more people will have “an abundance of data on a reliable high-speed LTE network at a price that’s lower than what our competitors offer, with no strings or hidden fees attached.”
“Our Big Gig plans are disrupting the wireless market place and have reset Canadians’ expectations of what their wireless provider should do for them. We’re excited to offer Medicine Hat residents the choice and as of May 31st, a value that more than 1.5 million Canadians already enjoy,” he said.
Residents can get Freedom’s services by going to one of two locations, the Walmart at 2051 Strachan Rd South East, or at Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop at 1792 Trans Canada Way South East.
Freedom’s first branded retail location will open at the Medicine Hat Mall in late August.
Starting today customers can take advantage of introductory pricing, with 10GB of data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text.
The new service comes from Freedom leveraging its 700 MHz spectrum to provide an LTE network. Freedom customers in Medicine Hat will also be able to access Shaw Go Wi-Fi at more than 100,000 hotspots across western Canada.
Update 07/13/2019: Fixed an error in the quote to correctly state “1.5 million Canadians.”
Source: Shaw
