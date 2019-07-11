Never a company to shy away from a bit of fun, Google has hidden a fun little Easter egg inside of its Wimbledon score cards.
Anyone spotted this little game yet? 👀
No? Let's give you a hint! 😉
1⃣ Search for #Wimbledon on Google 🔎
2⃣ Look out for a tennis ball in the results box 🎾
3⃣ Click on it and let the games begin… 🕹️ pic.twitter.com/21bA7PftVp
— Google UK (@GoogleUK) July 10, 2019
To access the easter egg, which, fittingly, takes the form of an 8-bit tennis game, search for “Wimbledon” on Google; then swipe across the bottom of the purple interface element until you move past the “mixed doubles” header and see a pixelated tennis ball; finally, tap on the icon to launch the game.
The game itself is a simple affair: the goal is to move your character in position to return the ball. To do so, tap to the left or right of your character to move them in that direction.
Initially, the game starts off at a leisurely pace. However, things quickly get more exciting as a rally continues, with the ball moving faster and faster.
Google frequently adds mini-games inside of its services. This past April Fools’ Day, the company hid Snake inside of Google Maps.
