News
PREVIOUS|

Just in time for Wimbledon, Google hides 8-bit tennis game inside of Search

Jul 11, 2019

9:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Never a company to shy away from a bit of fun, Google has hidden a fun little Easter egg inside of its Wimbledon score cards.

To access the easter egg, which, fittingly, takes the form of an 8-bit tennis game, search for  “Wimbledon” on Google; then swipe across the bottom of the purple interface element until you move past the “mixed doubles” header and see a pixelated tennis ball; finally, tap on the icon to launch the game.

The game itself is a simple affair: the goal is to move your character in position to return the ball. To do so, tap to the left or right of your character to move them in that direction.

Initially, the game starts off at a leisurely pace. However, things quickly get more exciting as a rally continues, with the ball moving faster and faster.

Google frequently adds mini-games inside of its services. This past April Fools’ Day, the company hid Snake inside of Google Maps.

Related Articles

News

Jun 23, 2014

8:51 AM EDT

Wimbledon app for iOS and Android updated for 2014 tournament

News

Jul 10, 2019

3:47 PM EDT

Disabling automatic brightness increases the performance of Wear OS smartwatches

News

Jul 6, 2016

12:24 PM EDT

Canadians can now watch Wimbledon live on Twitter

News

Jun 25, 2012

12:13 PM EDT

Wimbledon 2012 app comes to iOS and Android

Comments