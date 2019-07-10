News
Scoops Ahoy pop-up from Stranger Things is now at Toronto’s Woodbine Centre

Jul 10, 2019

8:06 AM EDT

Toronto now has its own Scoops Ahoy from Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things.

The Baskin Robbins at Woodbine Centre in Etobicoke is celebrating season 3 of Stranger Things by decorating its ice cream parlour. Now the store has a Scoops Ahoy theme with limited edition treats.

These treats include the brand new U.S.S Butterscotch ice cream flavour and a Byers’ House Lights Polar pizza.


There’s also Eleven’s Heaven, Upside Down Pralines, Upside Down Sunday, Demogorgon Sundae, Elevenade Freeze and even collectable containers.

The Baskin Robbins location will remain looking like this until July 12th.

Netflix launched season 3 of Stranger Things on July 4th.

Source: BlogTO

