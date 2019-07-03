Competition Bureau names IBM senior account leader as chief digital enforcement officer

George McDonald, the current senior account leader at IBM, has been named as the first-ever chief digital enforcement officer at the Competition Bureau under the Interchange Program.
McDonald will work with the bureau to monitor Canada’s digital landscape, identify new investigative techniques and boost digital intelligence.
He has focused on artificial intelligence and data-based decision-making at his roles with IBM. The government believes he will bring broad industry knowledge across the public sector.
The Interchange Canada benefits the Competition Bureau by providing knowledge and experience through specific individuals, who in turn get professional development through their involvement.
The program also promotes dialogue within the Canadian Competition law community. Further, it facilitates temporary assignment to or from the Federal Public Service.
Source: Competition Bureau
