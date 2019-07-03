Get a free Huawei Watch GT Classic with the purchase of a Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Canada is offering the Watch GT Classic with the purchase of a Mate 20 Pro. The promotion is only available if you purchase the Mate 20 Pro from a Canadian carrier.
After buying the handset, head to huaweicanadapromo.com submit a claim with the receipt. If it’s approved, the submission will take four to six weeks to process and get to the buyer’s home, according to Huawei.
The Watch GT Classic sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and built-in GPS.
The Mate 20 Pro was one of the best smartphones of 2018. The device features a 6.39-inch display, 1,440 x 3,120 pixel resolution, a Kirin 980 processor and a triple rear-facing camera setup.
Bell, Virgin Mobile, Fido, Freedom Mobile, Vidéotron and SaskTel all sell the Mate 20 Pro.
The promotion is available while supplies last says Huawei.
Comments