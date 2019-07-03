News
Canon is crowdfunding a tiny usb stick sized camera

It's hard not to love this ridiculously cute camera

Jul 3, 2019

1:03 PM EDT

Camera company Canon has shown off a new tiny camera device that looks like the cross between a thumb drive and Google’s ill-fated Clips camera.

There are very few details about the tiny camera available so far, but it’s called the IVY REC, and it can shoot still images at 13-megapixels and video at 1080p, 60fps.

Notably, it doesn’t seem like a life blogging camera like Google Clips, but it is as tiny as Google’s camera.

Interestingly enough, the camera has a spot on the bottom for a tripod mount and the viewfinder is the square clip on the top. There’s a small bump on the side that houses the shutter button.

If you want more control over your shots, you can connect your phone to the camera and use it as a digital viewfinder. Connecting to your phone is also how you offload your pictures.

Canon has also made the camera waterproof up to 1 metre for 30 minutes.

If you want more information about the camera, you can sign up for updates on Canon’s Indigogo page here. 

Source: Indigogo

