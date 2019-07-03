News
PREVIOUS|

App revenue totalled $39.7 billion USD in the first half of 2019

Jul 3, 2019

4:41 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Play and Apple App stores

In the first half of 2019, revenue from both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store totalled $39.7 billion USD (around $51.8 billion CAD), according to a recent report from Sensor Tower.

The revenue shows a 15.4 percent increase from the first half of 2018. The report shows that although app spending is increasing, the growth is not as fast as it has been in previous years.

The App Store continued to outperform the Google Play Store, according to the report. However, Google Play downloads increased by 16.4 percent.

The top three worldwide app downloads were WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook. Interestingly, TikTok ranked higher than Instagram in term of downloads.

Tinder was the highest grossing non-game app, removing Netflix from the top spot.

Source: Sensor Tower 

Related Articles

News

Jun 18, 2019

1:48 PM EDT

Top App Store publishers earned 64 percent more than Google Play’s in Q1 2019: report

Features

May 29, 2019

4:13 PM EDT

Global MPs say Apple facilitates Facebook in collecting data by including it in the App Store

News

May 31, 2019

2:15 PM EDT

Apple raises cellular App Store download limit to 200MB

News

May 18, 2019

10:15 AM EDT

Firefox Fenix preview comes to Play Store, you can test it now

Comments