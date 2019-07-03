App revenue totalled $39.7 billion USD in the first half of 2019

In the first half of 2019, revenue from both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store totalled $39.7 billion USD (around $51.8 billion CAD), according to a recent report from Sensor Tower.
The revenue shows a 15.4 percent increase from the first half of 2018. The report shows that although app spending is increasing, the growth is not as fast as it has been in previous years.
The App Store continued to outperform the Google Play Store, according to the report. However, Google Play downloads increased by 16.4 percent.
The top three worldwide app downloads were WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook. Interestingly, TikTok ranked higher than Instagram in term of downloads.
Tinder was the highest grossing non-game app, removing Netflix from the top spot.
Source: Sensor Tower
Comments