BlackBerry partners with Microsoft and Forrest Green to modernize Indigenous infrastructure

BlackBerry announced that it partnered with Forrest Green and Microsoft to help modernize Canada’s Indigenous peoples technology infrastructure.
The companies will work together to bring secure communications, cybersecurity, cloud, and artificial technology to chiefs across Canada.
BlackBerry says that brining these technologies to the Indigenous communities will help them make better data-driven decisions.
“Effective community leadership requires both secure communications and access to accurate data to make decisions, allocate funding, and ultimately solve problems,” said Charles Eagan, chief technology officer at BlackBerry, in a press release.
The three partners will also enable residents to participate in skills-based education programs to help them take part in the digital economy.
“First Nations need to own, control, and possess their own data and communications systems in order to create vibrant, self-sustaining communities,” said Joseph Norton, grand chief of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawá:ke, in a press release.
He believes that the technology will help them gain significant steps towards self-governance.
Source: BlackBerry
