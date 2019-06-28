Alphabet’s Chronicle to merge with Google Cloud

Chronicle, Alphabet’s cybersecurity company, announced that it is joining Google and will become a part of Google Cloud,
Chronicle launched in January 2018 and the two companies believe that together they will provide end-to-end solutions that will allow customers to detect and mitigate threats faster.
“By combining our solutions, we can give customers a unique, single platform for securing their systems both on premise and in the cloud,” Chronicle CEO, Stephen Gillet wrote in the blog post.
He believes that the company’s tools and Google Cloud’s cybersecurity tools will work together and complement each other.
“Chronicle’s VirusTotal malware intelligence services will be a powerful addition to the pool of threat data informing Google Cloud offerings,” wrote Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, in a blog post.
The full integration of Chronicle’s security tools is expected to take place by this fall.
Source: Chronicle
Comments