Intel to auction off 8,500 wireless connectivity patent assets

IAM reports Intel plans to sell approximately 8,500 modem assets.
The event would mark one of the biggest and most high-profile patent sales in recent memory, writes the website.
Of the 8,500 assets, approximately 6,000 relate to 3G, 4G and 5G cellular connectivity standards, while the other 1,700 relate to wireless implementation technologies. The final 500 have broad applicability across both semiconductor and electronics industries, according to IAM.
The move comes after Intel announced an abrupt exit from the modem business in April.
One company that is likely very interested in purchasing Intel’s patent portfolio, as well as its modem business, is Apple. The Cupertino-based company is reportedly developing its own modems to lessen its reliance on outside parties like Qualcomm.
Source: IAM
Comments