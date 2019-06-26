ARM lead CPU architect moves over to work for Apple

Apple has snatched ARM’s lead CPU architect Mike Filippo, according to his revised Linkedin profile spotted by a Reddit user.
Filippo’s new position at Apple is called the architect and there isn’t anything specifically written to describe the role.
However, his 23 years-long experience in the field suggests that he will join Apple’s CPU department that brought us the 7nm A12 (iPhone XS series, iPhone XR, iPad mini 2019 and iPad Air 2019) and A12X SOCs (iPad Pro 2018).
While he was still working for ARM, Filippo’s most eye-catching contribution is leading the design on the ARM Cortex-A57, A72, and A76 architectures, the latter which spawned SOCs like the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Galaxy S10 series, LG G8 ThinQ, OnePlus 7 Pro, etc.) and Huawei Kirin 980 (Mate 20 series, P30 series, etc.).
ARM announced the upcoming Cortex-A77 architecture at the end of May for CPU makers to license.
Aside from these notable points, Filippo’s credentials also expand to computer x86 processors. From 1996 to 2004, he worked at AMD as a CPU designer responsible for the then-popular Athlon consumer CPUs and Opteron enterprise CPUs. He then spent five years at Intel as Chief CPU and system architect until he transitioned to ARM in 2009.
Even though Filippo joined Apple roughly when the company’s next-generation A13 SOC reportedly entered the production stage at TSMC, the veteran CPU architect will likely start working on what comes after that.
Comments