Apple will continue to lead the smartwatch market as demand for wearables increases: report

Apple is predicted to lead the path toward smartwatch market growth in the upcoming years, according to a recent forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC).
The firm believes that Apple will continue to dominate the smartwatch sector due to the high demand for its products.
Global shipments for wearables will increase from 222.9 million units in 2013, to 302.3 million units in 2023, according to the firm.
Smartwatches will have the greatest market share, as they will account for 43.5 percent of all wearable devices.
“Smartwatches, as always, will still tell you the time, but will move deeper into health and fitness and connect with multiple applications and systems,” said Ramon T. Llamas, a research director at IDC, in a recent press release.
The firm says that other devices with operating systems, including Android and WearOS, will also push growth in the smartwatch market.
Another aspect that will lead to wearables growth is the demand for ear-worn devices. The firm says these devices will be enticing to customers who suffer from hearing loss.
Source: International Data Corporation (IDC) Via: CNET
