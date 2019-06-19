Netflix adds 14 new TVs to its ‘Netflix Recommended TV’ list in Canada

The ‘Netflix Recommended TV’ program now includes 14 certified new TVs from 2019. This means that those sets are Netflix approved for a variety of Netflix specific tweaks.
The TVs must all do the following, according to Netflix:
- Startup instantly and gets to Netflix (or other internet TV services) within just a few seconds
- Allow users to move quickly and easily between apps
- Come with the latest version of Netflix
- Can support newer, more immersive Netflix browsing experiences, like video previews
- Has a Netflix button on the remote
- A high-resolution Netflix interface
- Can update its apps in the background
If the TV supports five out of these seven criteria, it’s eligible to be Netflix approved.
The new recommended TVs are as follows:
Sony BRAVIA
- A9G
- X950G
- X955G
- X957G
- X850G
- X855G
- X857G
Samsung
- Q900R
- Q90R
- Q80R
- Q70R
- Q60R
- The Frame (2019)
- RU8000
While it’s cool that Netflix is trying to push TV manufacturers to feature better software, it’s odd that none of the seven criteria revolve around TV picture quality or colour accuracy.
The streaming giant has something called ‘Netflix Calibrated Mode‘ on some high-end Sony TVs that automatically sets the television’s settings to closely match what the video editors used when creating the show or movie.
Some of the Sony TVs included in this have the feature.
