Google Play Console listing suggests a Nvidia Shield TV refresh is coming

One of the most well-regarded Android TV devices could soon see a refresh.
Over the weekend, Android Police spotted a Google Play Developer Console listing for what it believes is a new variant of the Nvidia Shield TV. The new variant, codenamed “mdarcy,” reportedly includes Android 9 Pie. By comparison, the current Shield TV, codenamed “darcy,” still runs off of Android Oreo.
Notably, the new device features the same Tegra X1 T210 system-on-a-chip as the current Shield TV (and Nintendo Switch), according to the listing. However, Android Police speculates, based on evidence from XDA Developers, that mdarcy will include Nvidia’s updated t210b01 chipset.
In March, XDA Developers found evidence to suggest Nvidia is working on new controller and remote models for the Shield TV.
Nvidia first released the Shield TV in 2015. The company refreshed the device in 2017 with a slimmer model. In that time, the Shield TV has built up something of a cult following thanks to continued software support from Nvidia.
As the mdarcy codename suggests, it’s likely this new Shield TV variant is a minor refresh that includes Android 9 Pie, a slightly newer chipset and new remote and controller. That said, even that is unlikely to dampen excitement from Shield TV fans.
Source: Android Police, XDA Developers
