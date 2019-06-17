Apple Camp registration now open in Canada

Canadian parents can now sign their kids up for Apple’s annual summer camp.
Apple Camp is open to children between the ages of eight and 12 and features multi-day programs on a variety of subjects.
One program sees kids learn how to code with the help of a Sphero robot. Yet another three-day session has children learning how to create their own movie using Apple’s Clips and iMovie apps. Classes take place at local Apple Stores.
This year, Apple Camp takes place between July 7th to August 3rd.
The workshops usually fill up fast — there’s a waitlist for one of the sessions already — so act quickly if you think your child will enjoy Apple Camp.
