News
PREVIOUS|

Apple Camp registration now open in Canada

Jun 17, 2019

8:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Camp

Canadian parents can now sign their kids up for Apple’s annual summer camp.

Apple Camp is open to children between the ages of eight and 12 and features multi-day programs on a variety of subjects.

One program sees kids learn how to code with the help of a Sphero robot. Yet another three-day session has children learning how to create their own movie using Apple’s Clips and iMovie apps. Classes take place at local Apple Stores.

This year, Apple Camp takes place between July 7th to August 3rd.

The workshops usually fill up fast — there’s a waitlist for one of the sessions already — so act quickly if you think your child will enjoy Apple Camp.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Jun 17, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

Google Chrome for Android to get picture-in-picture mode

News

Jun 17, 2019

8:16 PM EDT

Google is taking over RCS, rolling out feature in U.K. and France

News

Jun 17, 2019

6:34 PM EDT

tvOS 13 beta 2 gets picture-in-picture mode

News

Jun 17, 2019

5:45 PM EDT

Elon Musk is trying to make jokes on Twitter again. It’s going terribly

Comments