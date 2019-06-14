Facebook to start ranking comments to show ‘meaningful’ content

Facebook announced that it wants to make conversations on public posts more ‘meaningful’ in an attempt to ensure people’s time on the platform is well spent, according to a recent blog post.
The social media giant will start ranking comments on public posts to show the most relevant ones first. Facebook will give priority to comments that feature interaction from the original poster and reactions from the posters’ friends.
Although the update will apply to public posts from Pages and users with a lot of followers, any user can choose to opt-into the ranking feature by changing their settings.
Facebook will rank the comments on how people react to them based on likes, reactions, and replies. Individuals can still moderate their comments by hiding, deleting or engaging with comments.
The platform will also remove comments that violate its rules by looking for ‘integrity signals.’ Facebook says it will ensure that comments are ‘safe and authentic.’
This is not the first time that Facebook has ranked content on the platform; last month the company implemented a system to prioritize original content and rank videos.
