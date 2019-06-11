News
Dragon Quest heroes coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC

Jun 11, 2019

12:11 PM EDT

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Dragon Quest

At the start of its E3 2019 Direct presentation, Nintendo confirmed that various characters from Square Enix’s Dragon Quest franchise are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a downloadable fighter.

Rather than being a specific Dragon Quest character, the fighter in question will simply be called “Hero.”

Similar to how the Koopa Kids are variations of Bowser, Jr., players will be able to choose one of several forms for the Dragon Quest hero based on several games, including Dragon Quest 3: The Seeds of Salvation, Dragon Quest 4: Chapters of the Chosen, Dragon Quest 7: Journey of the Cursed King, and Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (which is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year).

Here is the gameplay trailer:

Nintendo says the Hero is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sometime this summer.

