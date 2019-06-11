Here’s how to watch Nintendo’s E3 2019 Direct stream

Nintendo is livestreaming its E3 2019 Direct presentations this afternoon on YouTube, Twitch and its website.
The stream goes live at 12pm ET/9am PT.
Instead of presenting a live show like Microsoft or Ubisoft, Nintendo releases a pre-recorded presentation at E3 to share news regarding its upcoming games.
Since the company held a Pokémon-centric Direct on June 5th, it’s expected that today’s stream will focus on other popular upcoming Nintendo games like Animal Crossing, new Smash Bros Ultimate DLC, The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening and more.
The Direct is slated to be 40 minutes long, so there will likely be a few surprises in store for viewers.
The YouTube links to Nintendo’s stream aren’t available yet, but we’ll add a link to this story once they go live.
Source: Nintendo
