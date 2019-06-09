Microsoft reveals Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 controller

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 at E3 2019.
The Series 2 controller is a new iteration of Microsoft’s high-end, pro gaming-minded Xbox Elite Controller that offers greater customization.
For the most part, the controller looks the same, but it does offer a new detachable charging dock. Microsoft also promises that the redesigned controller will offer “ultimate performance, customization, and durability.”
Introducing the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.
Re-engineered from the inside out with over 30 ways to play like a pro. #XboxE3https://t.co/8Nrh4tQvhb pic.twitter.com/EdFPbuN7S5
— Xbox ➡️ E3 (@Xbox) June 9, 2019
The controller launches on November 4th, 2019 at a cost of $179.99 USD (about $240 CAD). Pre-orders will go live later today.
MobileSyrup will confirm Canadian pricing and availability of the controller and update this article.
