Microsoft reveals Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 controller

Jun 9, 2019

5:09 PM EDT

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 at E3 2019.

The Series 2 controller is a new iteration of Microsoft’s high-end, pro gaming-minded Xbox Elite Controller that offers greater customization.

For the most part, the controller looks the same, but it does offer a new detachable charging dock. Microsoft also promises that the redesigned controller will offer “ultimate performance, customization, and durability.”

The controller launches on November 4th, 2019 at a cost of $179.99 USD (about $240 CAD). Pre-orders will go live later today.

MobileSyrup will confirm Canadian pricing and availability of the controller and update this article.

