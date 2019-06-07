Get a free Arlo Pro 2 camera when you buy a Samsung QLED TV

If you’re in the market for a high-end UHD TV, Samsung is currently partnering with Arlo to bundle the company’s security cameras with its QLED TVs.
Until July 7th, Canadian consumers who purchase a Samsung Q90 or Q900 series QLED TV through select Canadian retailers, including Best Buy, London Drugs and Amazon, will receive a free Arlo Pro 2 camera and Samsung SmartThings starter kit. The two items are valued at $369.99 and $99.99, respectively.
Next to the Ultra, the Pro 2 is Arlo’s most advanced camera. It captures footage at 1080p and features motion and sound detection. It’s also IP65 certified, and includes support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s also completely wireless.
