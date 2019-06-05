News
Google Photos ‘Dark Mode’ theme now available on Android Pie and Oreo devices

Jun 5, 2019

9:00 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Photos and News icons

Following a buggy launch alongside the Android Q beta, Google Photos’ ‘Dark Mode’ theme is now starting to roll out to Android Pie and Oreo devices.

Numerous reports of the rollout started to pop up on Reddit on Tuesday, with users sharing screenshots of Photos’ new look (see below).

Google Photos new dark mode theme

Unfortunately, dark mode isn’t a setting you can activate within Photos itself; instead, you’ll need to launch Android’s Settings menu and navigate to Display > Display > Advanced > Display theme. From there, select the “Dark” device theme option. Note, even if you update to the latest version of Photos, setting your device theme to dark may not trigger dark mode in Photos. The availability of the app’s new theme is a server-side change Google is rolling out gradually to individuals.

For instance, I haven’t been able to get my Photos app to switch to dark mode, even after changing my device over to a dark theme. As usual, patience goes a long way.

If you manage to get dark mode to work in your Photos app, let us know in the comments section.

Source: Reddit Via: Android Police

