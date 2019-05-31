Lyft partners with Pride Toronto and launches pronouns initiative

Lyft has once again partnered with Pride Toronto as the festival’s official rideshare partner, and is launching new initiatives ahead of Pride Month.
The company’s app is now the first rideshare app to include a range of pronouns to go by in the app, according to Lyft.
“We’re proud to give our rider communities the option to select their preferred pronouns, as well as provide resources and support for our transgender driver community during their name change process,” said Aaron Zifkin, managing director of Lyft Canada, in an emailed press release.
Riders can now choose from the following options within the app:
• They/Them/Theirs
• She/ Her/ Hers
• He/ Him/ His
• My pronouns aren’t listed
• Prefer not to say
The rideshare company will be at the festival for the whole weekend from June 21st to 23rd. Lyft will have its own float in the parade featuring Brooke Lynn Hytes, Rupaul’s Drag Race’s first Canadian queen.
Toronto artists Stef Sanjati and DJ Karim Olen Ash will also be starring on Lyft’s Pride Toronto parade.
Lyft is also hoping to support trans drivers by giving them resources from ‘The 519,’ an agency committed to the health and happiness of LGBTQ2S communities.
This is the second year in a row that Lyft has partnered with Pride Toronto.
