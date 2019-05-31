Google doesn’t plan to take a Montreal-based health YouTuber that is offering false advice and claims on vaccines by stating it poisons babies and can cause autism.
Google’s YouTube claims it doesn’t violate the platform’s policies on medical misinformation, the National Post reported.
In response to this, Google said it keeps videos on YouTube unless they violate policies on medical information and contain extreme or offensive content. It noted that the YouTuber’s video had a disclaimer before the start of the video.
The National Post reported that Google also said advertisers on its video platform are “clear about what kind of content they do and don’t want their advertising to run against.”
Google said that videos that have anti-vaccination content go against the company’s “longstanding harmful or dangerous advertising policy.”
“We enforce these policies vigorously, and if we find a video that violates them we immediately take action and remove ads,” Google said. Ads were later removed on May 30th.
The YouTuber’s videos included content about how the virus in vaccines can inflame brain tissues and that babies can’t produce antibodies to respond to vaccines. The YouTuber also claimed that a mother can harm her unborn baby because she has been vaccinated.
It is important to note that the notion that vaccines can cause autism has been debunked by researchers and doctors.
Source: The National Post
