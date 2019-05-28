News
PREVIOUS

Microsoft gaming sale discounts Xbox titles by up to 80 percent

May 28, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Dark Souls Remastered combat

The Microsoft Store’s latest gaming sale discounts various Xbox One and Xbox 360 games by up to 80 percent.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

Deals are valid until June 4th at 6am ET/3am PT.

The full list of discounted games can be found here.

Related Articles

News

May 24, 2019

3:53 PM EDT

Microsoft extends $1 three month Xbox Game Pass deal until June 10

News

May 27, 2019

10:24 AM EDT

New Pokémon Sword and Shield information coming on June 5th

News

May 28, 2019

4:27 PM EDT

Vancouver-made Zelda spin-off Cadence of Hyrule may launch this week

News

May 27, 2019

10:29 AM EDT

Microsoft AI produces realistic speech using 200 voice samples

Comments