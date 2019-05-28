Microsoft gaming sale discounts Xbox titles by up to 80 percent

The Microsoft Store’s latest gaming sale discounts various Xbox One and Xbox 360 games by up to 80 percent.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- Bound by Flame (Xbox 360) — $3.99 (regularly $19.99) [Xbox Live Gold member price]
- Dark Souls Remastered (Xbox One) — $34.99 (regularly $49.99) [Xbox Live Gold member price]
- Death Road to Canada (Xbox One) — $8.99 (regularly $14.99)
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two (Xbox 360) — $6.59 (regularly $19.99) [Xbox Live Gold member price]
- Lego Indiana Jones (Xbox 360) — $8.24 (regularly $24.99) [Xbox Live Gold member price]
- Tekken 7 (Xbox One)– $32.50 (regularly $64.99) [Xbox Live Gold member price]
- Vampyr (Xbox One)– $19.99 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold member price]
- Yooka-Laylee (Xbox One) — $12.49 (regularly $49.99) [Xbox Live Gold member price]
Deals are valid until June 4th at 6am ET/3am PT.
The full list of discounted games can be found here.
