Google Maps starts to display preview maps in commute notifications

Google has rolled out a new notification feature in Google Maps that previews users’ commutes with a map when they get into their car.
Previously, when you would get in your car for school or work, a Google Maps notification would pop-up telling you how long it will take to complete your journey. Now, the notification features a map overviewing your commute. This is meant to make it easier for users to plan their drive.
Since the preview follows format of a regular map in the app, it features the same colours to depict the level of traffic.
This easily accessible map will make it easier for drivers to plan their drive, or choose to take an alternative route that is different from their regular one.
Source: Android Police
Comments