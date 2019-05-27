News
OnePlus 7 Pro update brings camera, Ambient Display improvements

After the update, HDR and low light image quality should be better

May 27, 2019

2:55 PM EDT

After a OnePlus representative revealed a camera update was coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro, it’s starting to roll out.

Build 9.5.4 — or 9.5.5 if you’re in the E.U. — brings improvements to HDR and low light image quality, as well as fixes for white balance issues and focus problems.

Along with the camera updates, build 9.5.4 brings improvements to ‘Double Tap to Wake’ and Ambient Display. It also fixes an issue with Bluetooth headsets that occurs when gaming.

Finally, the update brings several bug fixes and improvements.

The over-the-air (OTA) update will start rolling out now. OnePlus is doing a staged rollout, which means the OTA will hit a limited number of OnePlus 7 Pro devices to start. Once the company is confident there are no critical bugs, the OTA will enter a broader rollout.

OnePlus is also requesting users continue to provide feedback through the company’s Feedback forum. Giving feedback can help OnePlus spot bugs and fix issues.

You can access the Feedback forum here.

To learn more about update 9.5.4, head over to the OnePlus Community forums.

Source: OnePlus Via: Droid Life

Comments