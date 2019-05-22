OnePlus 3 and 3T users are going to get a taste of Android Pie

Users of the OnePlus 3 and 3T can finally get a taste of pie.
On May 22nd, OnePlus announced that the new Oxygen OS 9.0.2 based on Android 9.0 Pie has been rolled out to the two smartphones.
OnePlus says that the staged rollout is no longer region-based. As a result, users who traditionally use a VPN to get the over-the-air update from OnePlus on day one might not get the update immediately.
It is also important to point out that the OnePlus 3 and 3T are getting this update outside the two years worth of software updates that the company has promised.
The patch note is listed below:
System
- Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie
- Brand new UI for Android Pie
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.4
Do Not Disturb mode
- You can now customize the time range in the new Do Not Disturb mode
New Gaming mode 3.0
- Supported displaying text content of the heads up notifications
- Added notification for 3rd party calls
Phone
- Dialer now supports Google Duo
Camera
- Supports Google Lens to provide you with powerful image recognition experience
System
- General bug fixes and improvements
Source: OnePlus via: Xda Developers
