Google Fuchsia dev page was briefly opened to the public

At its I/O conference earlier this month, Google shared more information about its mysterious Fuchsia operating system. Google explained that Fuchsia isn’t necessarily the replacement for Android or Chrome, but is more akin to an experimental operating system — at least for now.
Most recently the Fuchsia.dev website was briefly turned on for the public. Before Google took down the public site, Reddit user ‘Mishudark‘ took screenshots and sent them to 9to5Google.
According to 9to5Google, the website had basic foundations. It let users sign into their Google account and could be installed as a ‘Progressive Web App’ that appeared as a black Fuchsia logo. Oddly enough the Fuchsia.dev lacked a homepage and users only saw a 404 page with a search bar.
Google’s dev websites are normally for informing developers about different subjects. So Fuchsia.dev might be a site that can relay information about Fuchsia, according to 9to5Google.
Reportedly, Google may use the dev page to create vanity imports. Vanity imports help hide long-winding URLs filled with codes by making them shorter. 9to5 uses changing “https://fuchsia.googlesource.com/jiri/cmd/jiri” to “fuchsia.dev/jiri” as an example.
Source: 9to5Google, Mishudark
