2019 iPhone XR may have new lavender, green colours and dual rear cameras

The new colour options will replace the existing blue and coral options

May 11, 2019

1:07 PM EDT

The next version of Apple’s colourful iPhone XR may introduce some new colours, according to reports.

Japanese site Mac Otakara reports that the 2019 iPhone XR will offer green and lavender colours instead of coral and blue. White, black yellow and the (Product)Red colour will remain.

The report included a video of how the new colour options might look.

Further, Twitter leaker OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) — in partnership with Pricebaba — recently shared renders of what the 2019 iPhone XR might look like.

While the render suggests the new XR will look similar to its predecessor, one stand-out difference is the camera module on the back of the phone. For one, the XR may come with two rear cameras instead of one. However, the phone may adopt the square module rumoured to come on the iPhone XI as well.

The iPhone XI is rumoured to have three or four cameras, which is why it has a larger square module. The XR, however, only has two, making the square module look very odd.

Finally, the screen of the 2019 iPhone XR is rumoured to be the same as the 2018 version.

You can see more of the renders here.

Source: Mac Otakara, OnLeaks, Pricebaba

