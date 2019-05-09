Toronto-made Riverbond coming to consoles, PC this summer

Toronto-based independent developer Cococucumber has announced that its co-op hack-and-slash game Riverbond is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime this summer.
The game features a variety of melee and ranged weapons that can be used to fight off enemies and even destroy the colourful and cube-based environment. Riverbond can be played in single-player or with up to three other people.
Notably, Riverbond also features skins based on characters from other indie games, such as Juan Aguacate (from Toronto-based DrinkBox Studios’ Guacalamee franchise), Shovel Knight (the titular hero from the eponymous franchise from Yacht Club Games) and Bullet Kin (from Dodge Roll’s Enter the Gungeon).
A specific release date or pricing per platform has not yet been revealed.
However, PC players can follow along with the game’s development by adding Riverbond to their wishlists here.
