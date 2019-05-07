Google reveals winners for its 2019 Play Awards

Google has announced the 2019 Play Awards for top Android apps and games. The tech giant previously unveiled the nominees late last month.
Here are 2019’s winners:
Standout Well-Being app
“Apps empowering people to live the best version of their lives, while demonstrating responsible design and engagement strategies,” according to the Google Blog.
Woebot by Woebot Labs
Best Accessibility Experience
“Apps and games enabling device interaction in an innovative way that serve people with disabilities or special needs”
Envision AI by Envision Technologies BV
Best Social Impact
“Apps and games that create a positive impact in communities around the world (focusing on health, education, crisis response, refugees, and literacy).”
Wisdo by Wisdo LTD
Most Beautiful Game
“Games that exemplify artistry or unique visual effects either through creative imagery, and/or utilizing advanced graphics API features.”
Shadowgun Legends by MADFINGER Games
Best Living Room Experience
“Apps that create, enhance, or enable a great living room experience that brings people together.”
Neverthink by Neverthink
Standout Build for Billions Experience
“Apps and games with optimized performance, localization and culturalization for emerging markets.”
Canva by Canva
Most Inventive
“Apps and games that display a groundbreaking new use case, like utilize new technologies, cater to a unique audience, or demonstrate an innovative application of mobile technology for users.”
Tick Tock by Other Tales Interactive
Best Breakthrough App
“New apps with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong growth.”
Slowly by Slowly Communications Ltd.
Best Breakthrough Game
New games with excellent overall design, user experience, engagement and retention, and strong growth.
Marvel Strike Force by FoxNext Games
Unfortunately, none of this year’s winners were Canadian made, good thing there’s always next year.
Source: Google
