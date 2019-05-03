Bose Audio Sunglasses now available to pre-order in Canada

Starting today, Canadian consumers can pre-order Bose’s new Audio Sunglasses for $250 CAD.
Available in two different models, Alto and Rando, the Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses promise to deliver in-ear headphones quality sound without the in-ear headphones.
A single button on the bottom right side of the frame allows one to power on and off the device, play and pause music, as well as activate Siri or Google Assistant. There’s also a microphone that allows users to make and take phone calls, and speak to the digital helper of their choice. Both pairs of sunglasses are also IPX2-certified water resistant.
Bose promises three-and-a-half hours of music playback and 12 hours of standby on a single charge.
At the moment, there aren’t prescription options available, though Bose offers — at an additional cost — polarized lenses. The included lenses feature UVA/B protection.
In the future, the company plans to add augmented reality (AR) features to the product.
Pre-orders will ship on May 19th. Each pair of sunglasses includes a 30-day risk-free trial.
Visit Bose’s website for more information.
Source: Bose
