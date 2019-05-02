News
Public Mobile adds unlimited incoming calls to $15 pre-paid plan

If you sign up for pre-authorized payments the plan is only $13

May 2, 2019

1:24 PM EDT

0 comments

One of Public Mobile’s low-cost data plans just got a bit better with the addition of unlimited incoming calls.

The plan is pre-paid and lasts for 30 days. It costs $15 per pay period unless you sign up for the carrier’s ‘AutoPay’ pre-authorized payments. If you do, you’ll save $2 per payment bringing the total price of the plan to $13.

The plan includes the following:

  • 100 minutes Canada-wide talk
  • Unlimited incoming calls
  • unlimited international text and picture messaging
  • 250 Mb of 3G data if you sign up for AutoPay
  • Voicemail and call display

Since it’s Public Mobile, there are a few other incentives to save even more on your plan. You can find out about them here. 

Source: Public Mobile

