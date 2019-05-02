News
PREVIOUS|

Google brings Detective Pikachu and Charizard AR stickers to Pixel phones

The AR version of Detective Pikachu even has a few spoken lines from Canada's own Ryan Reynolds

May 2, 2019

2:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Detective Pikachu AR stickers

Google is celebrating the impending release of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu by bringing four characters from the movie to its Playground augmented reality platform.

Now, Pixel users can take photos with Playmoji versions of Detective Pikachu, Charizard, Jigglypuff and Mr. Mime.

The Pokémon Playmoji can be found under the Playground section of the camera app underneath the ‘More’ option at the bottom of the display. From here, the Detective Pikachu sticker pack can be downloaded for free.

Keep in mind that these are more realistic versions of the iconic Pokémon from Detective Pikachu, not the cartoonish ones found in the video games or anime.

Detective Pikachu AR stickers

Charizard, Jigglypuff and Mr. Mime all make their own appropriate Pokémon noises. Meanwhile, Detective Pikachu speaks a few lines of dialogue voiced by Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds, which are presumably taken right from the film.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu will hit theatres on May 10th.

It’s worth noting that Detective Pikachu isn’t the only major 2019 movie to be featured in Google Playground. Last month, Google also added several AR stickers featuring heroes from Avengers: Endgame, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Rocket Raccoon.

Related Articles

News

Apr 15, 2019

3:17 PM EDT

Google teases ‘something big’ coming to Pixel on May 7th

News

May 2, 2019

2:35 PM EDT

Renders of Pixel 3a series reveals three colour variants

News

Apr 26, 2019

10:10 AM EDT

Sony says PlayStation 5 won’t launch in the next 12 months

News

Apr 24, 2019

2:21 PM EDT

Google-powered Pharos app lets you interact with Childish Gambino in AR

Comments