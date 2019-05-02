Google brings Detective Pikachu and Charizard AR stickers to Pixel phones

Google is celebrating the impending release of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu by bringing four characters from the movie to its Playground augmented reality platform.
Now, Pixel users can take photos with Playmoji versions of Detective Pikachu, Charizard, Jigglypuff and Mr. Mime.
The Pokémon Playmoji can be found under the Playground section of the camera app underneath the ‘More’ option at the bottom of the display. From here, the Detective Pikachu sticker pack can be downloaded for free.
Keep in mind that these are more realistic versions of the iconic Pokémon from Detective Pikachu, not the cartoonish ones found in the video games or anime.
Charizard, Jigglypuff and Mr. Mime all make their own appropriate Pokémon noises. Meanwhile, Detective Pikachu speaks a few lines of dialogue voiced by Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds, which are presumably taken right from the film.
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu will hit theatres on May 10th.
It’s worth noting that Detective Pikachu isn’t the only major 2019 movie to be featured in Google Playground. Last month, Google also added several AR stickers featuring heroes from Avengers: Endgame, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Rocket Raccoon.
