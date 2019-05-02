Public Mobile port-in offer gives 3GB data bonus to Bell, Virgin and Lucky Mobile customers

Telus sub-brand Public Mobile is looking to steal some wireless subscribers away from Bell.
With its latest promo, Public is offering up 3GB of bonus data to Bell, Virgin and Lucky Mobile customers.
This offer is currently available for a ‘limited time only,’ with no clear end date. To secure the bonus data, once you port your number to Public, you’ll have to sign up on one of the eligible rate plans — $35 1.5GB, $40 2.5GB and the $45 4.5GB Ready-made plans.
Pretty good deal for those looking for a boost in data, which is you take the highest data plan is better than the popular $45 6GB plan from last year.
In addition, Public notes that the “bonus data will expire if account becomes inactive or the rate plan is changed.”
Bell announced its Q1 2019 earning earlier today. The company now has a total of 9,480,835 wireless subscribers. Telus is set to announce its Q1 2019 earnings on Thursday, May 9th.
Source: Public Mobile
