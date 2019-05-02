Resources
PREVIOUS|

Edit, merge and share PDF documents easily for $74 with PDF Expert for Mac

May 2, 2019

3:00 AM EDT

0 comments

PDF files are often sent in collaborative environments such as college classes or in the workplace. Despite this, they can’t be natively edited with stock programs on MacOS, so if you run across a document that needs quick editing, you’re out of luck. If you send or receive PDF files often you need to grab PDF Expert for $73.97 CAD.

PDF Expert is a MacOS app that allows you to edit text, images, links, and outlines in PDF files on the fly. Additionally, PDF Expert offers tools to make sharing your edited PDFs much easier. For example, you can annotate lines of text to provide more context for your readers or merge multiple PDFs into a single document. Finally, PDF Expert lets you send PDFs to anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac remotely.

If you often receive PDF documents that are in urgent need of editing, you’ll need PDF Expert for Mac, which is currently on sale for $73.79 CAD ($54.99), or 31% off.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

 

PDF Expert for Mac – $54.99

See Deal

Related Articles

Resources

May 1, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in May 2019

Resources

Apr 29, 2019

9:08 PM EDT

Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in May

Resources

Apr 29, 2019

7:07 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in May 2019

Resources

Apr 29, 2019

1:32 PM EDT

Get a free Google Home with Koodo activations at Best Buy Mobile

Comments