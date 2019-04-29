You can finally upload local music to the YouTube Music app

YouTube Music is finally letting users on Android upload their locally downloaded music.
This is a huge feature that the relatively new app needed to replace Google Play Music, which the company has slowly stopped supporting.
The website MSPoweruser found the change earlier today. However, the feature hasn’t hit any of our devices yet, so it appears to be rolling out in waves.
The site found the change in the ‘Artists’ section, where there are now two tabs along the top of the page. One for ‘YT Music’ and the other for ‘Device files.’
Ideally, the YouTube team will expand on this feature, so that it’s in more than just the ‘Artists’ section, but for now, this is a step in the right direction.
Image Source: MSPoweruser
Source: MSPoweruser
