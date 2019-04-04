Google is slowly tearing down Google Play Music’s services

Google has a reputation for cannibalizing its own apps and services, and it looks like Youtube Music Premium will soon kill off Google Play Music soon.
At the end of May Google is shutting down the ‘Play Music Artist Hub.’ This means that artists on the platform will no longer be able to upload music or receive analytics reports.
The Hub allowed smaller independent artists to upload their own music to the streaming app and the Play Store without needing to use a record label or some other form of music distribution service.
Google’s Artist Hub shut down on April 30th, reports 9to5Google. As a result, no new artists can sign up for the service.
The Search giant told artists, “With the launch of YouTube Music last year, we eventually plan to replace Google Play Music with YouTube Music. In anticipation of this change, we are shutting down the Artist Hub,” according to 9to5Google.
With this statement, Google has confirmed that YouTube Music Premium is replacing Google Play Music. That said, it’s unclear when the service will shut down completely.
