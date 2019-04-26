Three Apple industrial designers to exit the company

The Wall Street Journal is reporting changes to Apple’s venerable industrial design team led by Jony Ive.
The report says three team members have decided to exit the company. Rico Zorkendorfer told the WSJ he was leaving to spend more time with his family. Daniele De Iuliis and Julian Hönig didn’t end up providing reasons to the WSJ.
The three were involved with the ID group at Apple, which was central to designing products from the iPhone to the original colourful iMacs in the 90s. Analyst Neil Cybart told the WSJ that the moves make sense as the company shifts to creating augmented reality and autonomous vehicle products.
But there is optimism with the change, happening in the middle of a changing business for the California-based iPhone maker.
“We have incredible new designers—a new generation,” Mr. Zorkendorfer said. “What we’ve been able to do the last few decades will continue. The talent is there.”
Source: Wall Street Journal
