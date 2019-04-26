News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon looking to add Hi-Fi to it’s music streaming platfrom

Sure this is cool, but I think Amazon Music has bigger issues

Apr 26, 2019

5:06 PM EDT

0 comments

Amazon is about to step into the Hi-Fi music streaming market and undercut Tidal, the other major high-quality streaming service out there.

The company is looking to pad out Amazon Music, its lacklustre music streaming app, with the addition of above CD quality music, according to a report from Music Business World. 

The report even mentions that the plan is likely going to start at $15 USD (roughly, $20 CAD). It should launch by the end of the year, but if it does, the company is really going to have to boost Amazon Music’s offerings if it aims to capture a broader audience.

For example, on my current April playlist on Spotify, some of my favourite songs aren’t on Amazon Music. Sure they’re not famous songs, but I have to imagine more people would rather a more extensive selection as opposed to higher quality.

Tidal has played this game for a long time with its ultra high-quality music offerings, but it still hasn’t been able to put a sizeable dent in Apple Music or Spotify.

Source: Music Business World

Related Articles

News

Jul 26, 2018

4:41 PM EDT

Alexa Cast allows users to stream Amazon Music to Alexa-enabled devices

News

Apr 4, 2018

2:17 PM EDT

You can now ask Alexa to play Amazon Music songs on iOS and Android in Canada

News

Sep 26, 2018

9:47 AM EDT

Amazon Music Unlimited is now available in Canada

Comments