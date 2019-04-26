News
PREVIOUS

Is $650 to $800 CAD a reasonable price for the rumoured Pixel 3a and 3a XL?

Apr 26, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Google's upcoming Pixel 3a smartphone

The rumoured Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have been the talk of the town for the past several months with reported sightings and hands-ons in Russia and leaked press images that recently hit the web.

Earlier this month a leak indicated that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will cost $650 and $800 CAD respectively. 

According to previous leaks, the 3a will feature a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, the phone will reportedly lack a notch and sport all the same camera specs as the Pixel 3, save for a front-facing wide-angle lens.

Being a Pixel-branded device, the 3a and 3a XL will almost certainly use a pure Android skin, similar to the other Pixel handsets.

We’re curious, with these specs in mind, would you purchase the Pixel 3a and 3a XL at $650 and $800 respectively? Is that too much for a midrange handset?

Additionally, what do you think is the perfect contract pricing for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL?

Let us know in the comments below.

Image Credit: Evan Blass (Twitter) 

Related Articles

News

Apr 5, 2019

12:07 PM EDT

Pixel 3a and 3a XL spotted within Google Play developer console

News

Apr 18, 2019

1:50 PM EDT

Alleged official renders of the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL surface online

News

Apr 20, 2019

10:09 AM EDT

Here are the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, Pixel 3a and OnePlus 7 Pro leaks from last week

News

Apr 8, 2019

4:31 PM EDT

Google Pixel 4 and 3a spotted in Android Open Source Project

Comments