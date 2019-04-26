The rumoured Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have been the talk of the town for the past several months with reported sightings and hands-ons in Russia and leaked press images that recently hit the web.
Earlier this month a leak indicated that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will cost $650 and $800 CAD respectively.
According to previous leaks, the 3a will feature a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, the phone will reportedly lack a notch and sport all the same camera specs as the Pixel 3, save for a front-facing wide-angle lens.
Being a Pixel-branded device, the 3a and 3a XL will almost certainly use a pure Android skin, similar to the other Pixel handsets.
We’re curious, with these specs in mind, would you purchase the Pixel 3a and 3a XL at $650 and $800 respectively? Is that too much for a midrange handset?
Additionally, what do you think is the perfect contract pricing for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL?
Let us know in the comments below.
Image Credit: Evan Blass (Twitter)
