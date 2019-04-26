Resources
PREVIOUS

Here’s what’s leaving Crave in May 2019

Apr 26, 2019

8:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Crave is a rich source for new content, but the streaming platform also has to say goodbye to a lot of its older programs. Movies like Baby Driver, Alien: Covenant and Spider-Man: Homecoming are all leaving the service in May 2019.

The complete list of ‘last chance programming’ is below

  • Jackson (May 1)
  • Becoming Cary Grant (May 5)
  • The Rolling Stones: Stones in Exile (May 5)
  • Bon Jovi: Live in London (May 19)
  • More Than This: The Story of Roxy Music (May 26th)
    Homeland: seasons 1-5 (May 31)
  • Baby Driver (May 10)
  • The House (May 16)
    Ballerina (May 22)
  • Christmas Solo (May 30)
  • A Gift to Remember ( May 31)
  • Alien: Covenant (May 31)
  • Complete Unknown (May 31)
  • Her Secret Killer (May 31)
  • Lady Macbeth (May 31)
  • Max 2: White House Hero (May 31)
  • Phoenix Forgotten (May 31)
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming (May 31)
  • Treasure Hounds (May 31)
  • A Cry in the Dark (May 31)
  • A Star is Born (May 31)
  • Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (May 31)
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (May 31)
  • Alexander (May 31)
  • Along Came Polly (May 31)
  • American History X (May 31)
  • Arlington Road (May 31)
  • Becoming Jane (May 31)
  • Canadian Bacon (May 31)
  • Cowboy & Aliens ( May 31)
  • Flawless (May 31)
  • Friday Night Lights (May 31)
  • I Am Sam (May 31)
  • Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (May 31)
  • Mr Troop Mom (May 31)
  • Of Boys and Men (May 31)
  • Only You (May 31)
  • Princess Grace (May 31)
  • Resident Evil (May 31)
  • Scent of a Woman (May 31)
  • Secret Window (May 31)
  • Serenity (May 31)
  • Shakespeare in the Love (May 31)
  • The 11th Hour (May 31)
  • The American President (May 31)
  • The Best Man (May 31)
  • The Dark Crystal (May 31)
  • The Darkness (May 31)
  • The Great New Wonderful (May 31)
  • The Net (May 31)
  • The Year of Living Dangerously (May 31)
  • Tower Heist (May 31)
  • Tracks (May 31)
  • Vacancy (May 31)
  • Wedding Daze (May 31)
  • White Nights (May 31)
  • You Got Served (May 31)

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 22, 2019

6:19 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Crave in May 2019

Resources

Apr 20, 2019

5:04 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [April 15 – 21]

News

Apr 18, 2019

4:52 PM EDT

Game of Thrones Season 8’s premiere was pirated nearly 55 million times in 24 hours

Comments