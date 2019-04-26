Here’s what’s leaving Crave in May 2019

Crave is a rich source for new content, but the streaming platform also has to say goodbye to a lot of its older programs. Movies like Baby Driver, Alien: Covenant and Spider-Man: Homecoming are all leaving the service in May 2019.
The complete list of ‘last chance programming’ is below
- Jackson (May 1)
- Becoming Cary Grant (May 5)
- The Rolling Stones: Stones in Exile (May 5)
- Bon Jovi: Live in London (May 19)
- More Than This: The Story of Roxy Music (May 26th)
Homeland: seasons 1-5 (May 31)
- Baby Driver (May 10)
- The House (May 16)
Ballerina (May 22)
- Christmas Solo (May 30)
- A Gift to Remember ( May 31)
- Alien: Covenant (May 31)
- Complete Unknown (May 31)
- Her Secret Killer (May 31)
- Lady Macbeth (May 31)
- Max 2: White House Hero (May 31)
- Phoenix Forgotten (May 31)
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (May 31)
- Treasure Hounds (May 31)
- A Cry in the Dark (May 31)
- A Star is Born (May 31)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (May 31)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (May 31)
- Alexander (May 31)
- Along Came Polly (May 31)
- American History X (May 31)
- Arlington Road (May 31)
- Becoming Jane (May 31)
- Canadian Bacon (May 31)
- Cowboy & Aliens ( May 31)
- Flawless (May 31)
- Friday Night Lights (May 31)
- I Am Sam (May 31)
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (May 31)
- Mr Troop Mom (May 31)
- Of Boys and Men (May 31)
- Only You (May 31)
- Princess Grace (May 31)
- Resident Evil (May 31)
- Scent of a Woman (May 31)
- Secret Window (May 31)
- Serenity (May 31)
- Shakespeare in the Love (May 31)
- The 11th Hour (May 31)
- The American President (May 31)
- The Best Man (May 31)
- The Dark Crystal (May 31)
- The Darkness (May 31)
- The Great New Wonderful (May 31)
- The Net (May 31)
- The Year of Living Dangerously (May 31)
- Tower Heist (May 31)
- Tracks (May 31)
- Vacancy (May 31)
- Wedding Daze (May 31)
- White Nights (May 31)
- You Got Served (May 31)
Comments