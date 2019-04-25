Bell offers significant discounts on Apple Watch Series 3

It looks like Bell is offering some significant discounts on a variety of the Apple Watch Series 3 models.
Currently, Bell has the aluminum Series 3 on for $330 for the 38mm model and $360 for the 42mm model. If you were to buy the same watches through Apple, you’d pay $369 or $409 respectively.
It’s also worth noting that Bell lets you split the cost of the watch up over several months if you don’t want to pay the full cost up front. For the 38mm Apple Watch, you’d pay $13.75 per month for 24 months. The 42mm is $15 per month.
Bell also has the 38mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 3 on for $594, or $24.75 per month. This model of the watch is no longer available from Apple directly.
Finally, Bell offers a version of the Apple Watch Series 3 with the Milanese Loop band in silver for $666 as well as in black for $732.
To learn more, or take advantage of the discount, head over to Bell’s website or find a store near you.
Comments