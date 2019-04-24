Bell is bringing its all-fibre network to Louiseville, Quebec

Montreal-based national carrier Bell is expanding its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) service to Louiseville, a town in Quebec that is located north of Montreal.
According to a press release, Bell is investing $3 million CAD towards the expansion, which will “deliver internet speeds of up to” 1.5Gbps.
“This major Bell investment will give citizens access to superior service and will also help businesses by putting them at the cutting edge in terms of network speed,” Louiseville’s mayor, Yvon Deshaies, said in the release. “Today’s news will strengthen our position when we talk with companies who are looking for a place to build. Increasingly, Louiseville is becoming a very desirable location for entrepreneurs.”
The expansion will include 180 kilometres of new fibre cables installed and will reach 95 percent of residences in the town by the end of the year.
Source: Bell
Comments