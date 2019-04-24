It may be the bill for my recent AirPods 2 purchase still fresh in my wallet, but I don’t know how to feel about reports of new AirPods models slated to arrive by the end of 2019. But here we are.
The first is from the venerable Digitimes. Its sources claim noise-cancelling features will be included in the rumoured “AirPods 3” models. The Taipei-based outlet said Apple is looking to new features to beat back competing entrants to the full wireless headphone market, but it’s not having the easiest time with that.
“The sources said that noise cancellation is not a new technology, but a technology hard to harness,” wrote Digitimes. “On the one hand, semiconductor devices can hardly work without suffering electromagnetic disturbance, and on the other hand how the structural design of the noise forward feedback microphone can be done well to achieve harmonious operation with other devices is a great challenge for designers and assemblers.”
“In addition, earphones with noise-cancellation function will consume more power than those without, and it remains to be seen how Apple will do to reduce power consumption, the sources indicated.”
Subsequent to the Digitimes report, TF Industries analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told 9to5Mac that two models of AirPods will be released either at the end of this year or early next. One at the current price of the wireless headphones, but another model which will list at a higher price but will also feature a redesigned form factor.
As well, Apple wants to update the way AirPods are manufactured, said Kuo. He thinks the company would see better yields and lower production costs with a “system-in-a-package” design. I don’t know what that means, either.
