Telus is offering two pretty solid deals to people who sign up for a two-year Optik TV and internet bundle.
First off, the service is only available to residents of Alberta and B.C.
However, if you’re able to take advantage of the deal, you’ll be able to snag an LG 50-inch UK6300BUB TV and $150 in bill credits. The credits only apply if you order online, but it works out to roughly one free month of service, depending on the package you select. Telus is even throwing in one free movie rental to sweeten the deal.
If you don’t want to get the free TV, the telecom has another offer. In my tests, if you start an order then leave that tab open and navigate back to Telus’ homepage the free TV deal is replaced with an offer for a $500 prepaid Visa card instead. This offer also includes the $150 bill credit.
To receive the $150 credit you specifically need to get a two-year Optik TV and Telus home internet bundle. If you just get the TV package or just the internet package you’ll only receive a $100 bill credit.
It’s also worth noting that Telus’ terms and conditions say you need to get at least 50Mbps for your internet speed to stream 4K, although the general rule of thumb is to have at least 25Mbps.
Unfourtantly this offer won’t be available to everyone. Telus says that depending on your credit rating you may not be able to claim either of these offers since they’re only available to people with good credit.
You’ll also get a free Optik TV hardware rental and installation included for two years, but you’ll need to pay the monthly rental rates if you keep the service beyond two years. The 4K TV box is $20 per month, and the 4K wireless digital box is $7 per month.
The two-year contract starts at $113 per pay period and ranges up to $175 depending on what internet speed you want and how many TV channels you need.
You can find out more about the deals on Telus’ website.
Source: Telus
