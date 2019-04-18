Canadian-made Cuphead now available on the Nintendo Switch

Acclaimed Canadian-made run-and-gun game Cuphead is now available on the Nintendo Switch.
The game, developed by Oakville- and Regina-based indie team Studio MDHR, follows the adventures of the eponymous hero and his brother Mugman, who have to fight colourful villains to pay off a debt to the Devil.
On Switch, the game supports two-player co-op using the system’s pair of Joy-Cons.
Arguably, Cuphead‘s most remarkable accomplishment comes from its 1930s animation-inspired visuals, which were painstakingly drawn by hand.
Cuphead‘s release on the Switch is particularly notable due to the fact that Studio MDHR originally stated the game would be exclusive to the Xbox One on consoles. However, Microsoft has surprisingly worked out a deal with Nintendo and Studio MDHR to bring the game to the Switch.
Additionally, Studio MHDR has rolled out a free content update across all versions of the game that adds:
- Choose to play as Mugman instead of Cuphead in single-player for the first time
- Fully animated cinematics across the entire game
- Localized text for several languages, including French, Italian, German and Simplified Chinese
- New animations and art
Cuphead can be downloaded for $25.99 CAD on the Nintendo eShop.
